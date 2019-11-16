ROLLING COVERAGE: What you need to know about the fires

The firefront at Myall Ck near Bungawalbin.

The firefront at Myall Ck near Bungawalbin. RFS

WHAT WE KNOW:

EMERGENCY WARNING: Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire, remains out of control.

WATCH & ACT: Border Trail, Woodenbong fire, remains out of control.

ADVICE: Mt Nardi fire, remains out of control.

ADVICE: Wardell fire, under control.

Road closed: Summerland Way closed, Gradys Ck Rd to Woodenbong and Woodenbong to Rathdowney in QLD.

Road closed: Bungawalbin/ Whiprie Rd closed, between Summerland Way and Moonem/ New Italy Rds

SEVERE FIRE DANGER WARNING.

TOTAL FIRE BAN.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

LAST night, fires were still burning on the Northern Rivers.

An Emergency Warning was still in place for a fire burning on several fronts near Bora Ridge.

The fire was burning at Bungawalbin and New Italy.

The RFS posted dramatic footage of the fire burning at Myall Ck near Bungawalbin.

The RFS held great concerns for a fire burning towards Woodenbong last night.

Fire was also burning at Dairy Flat towards Unumgar.

The Summerland Way was closed in the Mount Lindesay area. Check www.livetraffic.com for information.

The fire was also burning towards Grahams Creek Road.

Fires were also burning on a number of fronts at the Mt Nardi fire in the Nightcap National Park.

Firefighters battled hard to protect homes threatened by fire at Terania Creek and residents were warned to prepare to leave at Doon Doon.

The RFS warned people that today is a Total Fire Ban day and urged landowners not to light their own back burns to protect their own propeeties.

They said they risked lives, including their own, and could destroy other people's property trying to protect theirs.