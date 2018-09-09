Menu
Ballina Seagulls have taken ou the NRRRL under 18s for a third straight time. Mitchell Craig
ROLLING COVERAGE: U18s score emphatic win in grand final

9th Sep 2018 1:11 PM
UPDATE 1.50pm: WITH under an hour until kickoff, fans are starting to arrive at Kingsford Smith Park to watch the grand final between Ballina Seagulls and Tweed Coast Raiders.

Raiders fans are a formidable sight as they take up position on the hill, decked out in Viking horns.

Tweed Coast Raiders fans take up position at Kingsford Smith Park before the grand final.

 

Original story: BALLINA has won a third straight Under-18 grand final in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League with an emphatic 30-4 win over Cudgen.

The Seagulls ran away with it in the second half with tries to centres Mason Hilyard, James Torrens and winger Tupou Lolohea.

Lock Kuyan Roberts-Laurie hammered the win home with a great individual try breaking through numerous tackles up the centre of the field.

