ROLLING COVERAGE: U18s score emphatic win in grand final
UPDATE 1.50pm: WITH under an hour until kickoff, fans are starting to arrive at Kingsford Smith Park to watch the grand final between Ballina Seagulls and Tweed Coast Raiders.
Raiders fans are a formidable sight as they take up position on the hill, decked out in Viking horns.
Original story: BALLINA has won a third straight Under-18 grand final in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League with an emphatic 30-4 win over Cudgen.
The Seagulls ran away with it in the second half with tries to centres Mason Hilyard, James Torrens and winger Tupou Lolohea.
Lock Kuyan Roberts-Laurie hammered the win home with a great individual try breaking through numerous tackles up the centre of the field.