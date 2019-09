The Ballina Seagulls Rugby League Team fans rejoice after winning the 2013 NRRRL Grand Final against Murwillumbah at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

The Ballina Seagulls Rugby League Team fans rejoice after winning the 2013 NRRRL Grand Final against Murwillumbah at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

THIS afternoon, Ballina Seagulls will host Murwillumbah Mustangs at their home ground in the NRRRL grand final.

The game kicks off at 2.45pm at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.