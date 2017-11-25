ROLLING COVERAGE: Shark net protesters swim under nets

Protesters against shark nets plan to paddle out and swim near a shark net on Saturday.

A PROTEST against shark nets will be held at a Lennox Head beach today, with activists to planning to paddle out and swim under a shark net to demonstrate its ineffectiveness.

The campaign is led by prominent Northern Rivers' activist Dean Jeffreys, who dressed like a hammer head in 2016 and cast a net over the then premier Mike Baird during another protest.

Mr Jeffreys told The Northern Star its expected participants will paddle about 300 metres off shore to reach the net, and then dive under and around it to demonstrate how a shark can move around it.

Nets are usually 150m wide, 6m tall and set in about 10m of water.

Earlier this week, Mr Jeffreys lobbied Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright and Ballina Shire Councillors, calling for an urgent meeting with the elected representatives to discuss 'non-lethal alternatives' to the shark net program.

"The shark net fallacy to attract tourism is just that, a fallacy and if when an unwanted shark encounter occurs at a 'netted' beach this fallacy will be exposed and so will your tourist industry.

"You will then have nowhere to run.

"This just occurred at the netted Avoca beach and the local council is in severe damage control.”

Councillor Sharon Cadwallader said Ballina Shire Council would consider any proven methods to reduce shark attacks, but the program was also under State Government jurisdiction.

"Shark activity in our waters is a major issue that is impacting on the whole world,” she wrote in response to Mr Jeffreys.

"An issue, that to date, no proven, effective solution has been found.

"Ballina Shire, along with every other governing body I am sure, would welcome a proven solution to this ever growing problem.

"I don't know of one person who wants or enjoys seeing by catch on netted beaches, but I do believe every effort is being made to reduce that happening.

"With the statistics speaking for themselves with only one fatality at a netted beach between Newcastle and Wollongong in the last 70 years, it is clear that nets, in the absence of something better, does assist with loss of human life.

"Of course, nets will not prevent all shark interactions because they are not fully enclosed.”

