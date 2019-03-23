ROLLING COVERAGE: Clarence voting results as they happen

UPDATE: 10.45PM: While the election here has been decided, in Lismore it's anyones guess with preferences looking like how they'll split the contest up north. Here's coverage of their count.

UPDATE: 10.30PM: Steve Cansdell has congratulated Chris Gulaptis on a great campaig.

"If I'm pleased about anything it's the fact that he has won the seat and the Coalition looks like they have won a majority."

"It has been a great ride and humbling for myself to give the people a voice"

UPDATE: 9.45PM: More booths are in and Gulaptis still has mor than 45 per cent of the first preference vote. Although this is down on his 2015 result, because of preference flows he has increased his majority substantially, sitting on 63 per cent of the 2PP vote.

Meanwhile Gladys Berejiklian has claimed victory for the coalition

UPDATE: 9.30PM Read Tim Jarrett's story on how for some people, helping out on election day runs in the family

UPDATE: 9PM. Chris Gulaptis has claimed victory, giving a speech thanking the public and his supporters for returning him with what appears to be an increased majority.

UPDATE: 8.10PM: Some two-party preferred preference counts are staring to come from the booths with five booths reporting, and at this early moment, Chris Gulaptis will extend his majority in Clarence.

Currently the 2PP counts sits at 64.18 per cent for Gulaptis and 35.82% for Gilbert.

UPDATE: 8PM: More of the big booths are coming in, with many Casino poll places returning first preference counts, as well as the large Yamba booth at Treelands Drive Community Centre.

In Yamba, there is a massive vote for Gulaptis, with a 600 vote lead over nearest rival Trent Gilbert with 270. Debrah Novak continues to poll well, and is sitting just below Greens candidate Greg Clancy.

In Trent Gilbert's home town of Casino, he is polling higher numbers, but still sits well behind Chris Gulaptis in the voting.

Current first preference count:

NOVAK Debrah Independent 421 6.07% CLANCY Gregory The Greens 482 6.95% GULAPTIS Chris The Nationals 3,402 49.06% CANSDELL Steve Shooters, Fishers and Farmers 956 13.79% GILBERT Trent Country Labor 1,583 22.83% KOTIS Thom Sustainable Australia 90 1.30%

UPDATE: 7.50PM: It's not all serious on election day, and one of the hallmarks of the big day is the democracy sausage. The Daily Examiner decided to taste test some of the offerings from the day, and here's what they found out:

UPDATE: 7.30PM: Votes are starting to come through from some larger polling booths, with Palmers Island and Gulmarrad reporting back.

Again, Chris Gulaptis is taking the majority of the votes, and SFF candidate Steve Cansdell and Labor candidate Trent Gilbert neck and neck for second place. Independent candidate Debrah Novak is taking a large number of votes, drawing level at Gulmarrad and outpolling Green Greg Clancy two to one at Palmers Island.

CURRENT FIRST Preference Count:

NOVAK Debrah Independent 158 10.51% CLANCY Gregory The Greens 110 7.32% GULAPTIS Chris The Nationals 696 46.31% CANSDELL Steve Shooters, Fishers and Farmers 249 16.57% GILBERT Trent Country Labor 264 17.56% KOTIS Thom Sustainable Australia 26 1.73%

UPDATE: 7.10PM: Take a read of Tim Jarrett's story this morning the key players hit the booths early this morning as an election eve poll predicts a tight Coalition victory

UPDATE: 7PM: The first booth to report is from the coast at Brooms Head.

With 160 votes cast, and only 2 informals, Chris Gulaptis has 67 of the votes.

Labor's Trent Gilbert is second with 32, while Debrah Novak has 22.

The polling booth at Baryulgil has always added its 51 ballot papers to the count.

Current total:

NOVAK Debrah Independent 29 14.15% CLANCY Gregory The Greens 20 9.76% GULAPTIS Chris The Nationals 89 43.41% CANSDELL Steve Shooters, Fishers and Farmers 26 12.68% GILBERT Trent Country Labor 40 19.51% KOTIS Thom Sustainable Australia 1 0.49%

---

WELCOME to our rolling coverage of this year's race for the seat of Clarence in the state election.

We'll keep you informed as the votes start to roll in, show you what went on in the electorate today, as well as catch up with the candidates as the count continues.