ROLLING COVERAGE: All the latest local news on COVID-19

>>> Police patrol supermarkets to protect elderly shoppers

Woolworths and Coles

Woolworths will shut all its stores early on Wednesday night, in order to replenish stock decimated by coronavirus panic buying

Woolworths has announced it will close its stores at 8pm on Wednesday March 16 in order to give its teams a chance to replenish stock.

Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said in a press conference the company "not have a concern about the supply" of product.

Coles also announced new measures to keep stores stocked during the coronavirus outbreak, including hiring 5,000 more casual staff and suspending home delivery.

Bluesfest

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said the cancellation of Bluesfest 2020 will see many businesses "feeling the pinch".

The five-day event was expected to attract 100,000 people during the Easter weekend, but organisers were forced to cancel it due to the national reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of a study commissioned by the festival, the event attracted $83.5 million into the New South Wales economy, and of that, $35.5 million was spent in local Byron Shire area with a total of $59.1 million spent in the Northern Rivers region.

What local cafes are doing

As workplaces across the Northern Rivers prepare to protect staff from coronavirus, cafes are among the first businesses to take action.

Flock in Lismore announced they have "removed table cutlery, sugar, S&P, bottled water, drinking glasses and takeaway containers and cutlery from public areas to minimise the risk of contamination."

Others, including Scratch Patisserie at Mullumbimby are accepting contactless payment only.

Get ahead of the game by acting now on coronavirus

RURAL and remote Australians can get ahead of coronavirus by immediately implementing simple hygiene and social distancing tips to help limit its spread, the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) urged today.

"Our take home message is to start implementing social distancing now to slow the spread of coronavirus" RDAA President, Dr John Hall said.

"This includes avoiding non-essential travel and large gatherings.

"Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will reduce the peak demand on our rural and regional health services as they brace for the surge.

"Those in rural and remote Australia can further protect their communities by helping to limit unnecessary movement between their towns.

"We anticipate that, depending on how things progress in the coming weeks and months, the Government may move to put in place additional restrictions anyway - so it is good for rural and remote Australia to be ahead of the curve.

"Crucially - if you know you have been exposed to the virus, or you think you may have been - please do not turn up to your local general practice or hospital unannounced."

RECOMMENDATIONS:

• first ringing the coronavirus Health Information Line (1800 020 080) for advice. If you require translating or interpreting services, call 131 450.

• alternatively, contact your local GP or hospital - but please ring them first, rather than turning up to the waiting room. They will be able to give you advice on what action to take. If they feel that they need to see you in person, it will give them time to get infection control measures ready.

"Given a global shortage of test kits, the Federal Government has advised that testing for coronavirus is only available if your doctor decides you meet the following criteria:

• you have returned from overseas in the past 14 days and you develop respiratory illness with or without fever

• you have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days and you develop respiratory illness with or without fever

• you have severe community-acquired pneumonia and there is no clear cause

"If you are eligible for the Government's new Medicare telehealth measures, we encourage you to use this service by contacting your local GP by telephone or video-conferencing. This will limit the need to visit your GP or hospital, and minimise the risk of infection.

"Bulk-billed telehealth consults are available for:

• those in home isolation or quarantine as a result of coronavirus

• non-coronavirus related consultations for people at higher risk - including people aged over 70, people with chronic disease, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 50, people who are immunocompromised, those who are pregnant, and parents with babies

"We can all make a big impact in slowing the spread of coronavirus, if we look out for each other and implement some basic personal hygiene techniques and social distancing now. This includes:

• staying home as much as possible, and away from public spaces

• putting off large gatherings of friends and family

• as children can be key vectors of viruses, ensuring grandparents and other older people are careful in their interactions with children, and consider limiting contact with children

• washing your hands frequently

• trying not to touch your mouth, face and nose

• sneezing into a tissue and then putting the tissue in the rubbish (and washing your hands) - or sneezing into your elbow if you don't have a tissue

• keeping 1.5 metres away from others where possible and not shaking hands

• self-isolating if you are feeling unwell or suspect you may have coronavirus

"It is crucial that rural and remote Australians support each other, and their local health services, during this time. Following these simple tips will greatly assist in limiting the spread of coronavirus, and keep the health system available for those who really need it."