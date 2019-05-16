Roll up for Bangalow's annual billycart derby

ON THEIR MARKS: The Pit Stop Crew from Bangalow Public School are revved up for Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Derby.

THE smell of axle grease hangs in the air and a veil of secrecy descends over race tactics as families across the sedate town of Bangalow prepare for Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Derby.

On race day gravity will take over from 7am as carts of every shape and colour thunder down Byron St towards the finish line near Bangalow Public School.

Aside from entering a cart in the race, Bangalow Public School will once again host The Pit Stop in the school grounds, featuring food, coffee, a jumping castle and other children's rides.

"When the races have finished there is still plenty of family fun to be had in the school,” said Sophie Leslie, one of The Pit Stop organisers.

"Some of the money we raise this year will go towards our sustainability program and the gardening program.

"The funds will also support the work our principal Larissa Polak has been doing developing learning programs for students who especially benefit from the kind of practical learning you get working in the garden.”

The Billycart Derby is run by Bangalow Lions Club and other volunteers.

"In 2019 our naming rights sponsor is Summerland Credit Union,” said Lions club member Richard Millyard. "The whole Bangalow community thank Summerland and our other sponsors for their incredible contribution.”

Participants are reminded that helmets are compulsory. For schedules and rules visit www.bangalowbillycart.com.au

- Christian Morrow