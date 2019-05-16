Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THEIR MARKS: The Pit Stop Crew from Bangalow Public School are revved up for Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Derby.
ON THEIR MARKS: The Pit Stop Crew from Bangalow Public School are revved up for Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Derby. Christian Morrow
Whats On

Roll up for Bangalow's annual billycart derby

by byline_email
16th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE smell of axle grease hangs in the air and a veil of secrecy descends over race tactics as families across the sedate town of Bangalow prepare for Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Derby.

On race day gravity will take over from 7am as carts of every shape and colour thunder down Byron St towards the finish line near Bangalow Public School.

Aside from entering a cart in the race, Bangalow Public School will once again host The Pit Stop in the school grounds, featuring food, coffee, a jumping castle and other children's rides.

"When the races have finished there is still plenty of family fun to be had in the school,” said Sophie Leslie, one of The Pit Stop organisers.

"Some of the money we raise this year will go towards our sustainability program and the gardening program.

"The funds will also support the work our principal Larissa Polak has been doing developing learning programs for students who especially benefit from the kind of practical learning you get working in the garden.”

The Billycart Derby is run by Bangalow Lions Club and other volunteers.

"In 2019 our naming rights sponsor is Summerland Credit Union,” said Lions club member Richard Millyard. "The whole Bangalow community thank Summerland and our other sponsors for their incredible contribution.”

Participants are reminded that helmets are compulsory. For schedules and rules visit www.bangalowbillycart.com.au

- Christian Morrow

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Vindictive council cost me $170,000': Landowner

    premium_icon 'Vindictive council cost me $170,000': Landowner

    News THE Lismore Heights landowner, whose property has been affected by a toxic landslip, says the council has "treat me like an idiot”.

    Funny, respected rugby 'legend' lovingly remembered

    Funny, respected rugby 'legend' lovingly remembered

    News Paul De Fina "attracted people around him like moths to a globe”

    Lismore MP will 'go to the top' to save historic bridge

    premium_icon Lismore MP will 'go to the top' to save historic bridge

    News Its removal is "clearly not what the community desired”

    Penalty rates 'helping mum and dad small businesses stay open'

    Penalty rates 'helping mum and dad small businesses stay...

    Politics Union secretary challenges Page MP to meet with workers