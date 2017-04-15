Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

WOODENBONG Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again on Sunday April 23.

The event will be held at Woodenbong Golf Club with a 10am start and is run as a fun event and a fundraiser for the club.

There will fun and prizes for all ages: Junior-12 years and under. Senior-13 years and over. Sections include: Best Cart, Fancy Dress, Best Presented - senior and junior, Fastest Time - Senior and junior, Slalom - senior and junior.

Other attractions include jumping castle, tug-o-war, car-boot stalls, food available from the club's full menu, and all day BBQ, cold drinks and coffee.

Go wild and go in style with fancy dress, come along and join the fun amidst the beautiful scenery of Woodenbong and the hospitality of the club.

Any enquiries Phone: Rod 0499 910278 or 0266351590 or the Golf Club 0266351278