Roll call for inspirational teachers award

Alison Paterson
| 13th May 2017 5:30 AM
INSPIRING TEACHERS: Communities around the country are asked to nominate candidates 2017 A Day Made Better Teaching Awards.
INSPIRING TEACHERS: Communities around the country are asked to nominate candidates 2017 A Day Made Better Teaching Awards.

WITH seven out of 10 Australians positively impacted by teachers, communities across the country have been asked to nominate candidates for the 2017 A Day Made Better Teaching Awards.

New research shows teachers are leaving a positive influence on their students lives, with 72% of those surveyed saying they had a teacher who had a strong impact on their life and 78% saying they've had a teacher who inspired them in a positive way.

The A Day Made Better Teaching Awards has been created to highlight the incredible work of teachers across Australia and to call upon students past and present, parents, family, friends, colleagues, principals and anyone who's life have been positively impacted by a teacher to nominate.

The award recognises teachers across Australia who work hard to educate, motivate and inspire students every day.

With an incredible 39,000 nominations in 2016, the number of inspirational teachers put forth to be recognised for their hard work and dedication is rising each year.

The research commissioned by award sponsor OfficeMax also found:

. Teachers are influencing their students beyond just the classroom, with 78% of Australians saying they had a teacher who taught them an important life lessons - the top two life lessons were "be yourself” (44%) and "hard work pays off” (43%).

. Communication (76%) being approachable (74%) and having a passion for teaching (73%) are the three most important traits to make an inspirational teacher

. Australian teachers are inspiring students by "giving them confidence in their abilities”(50%) "making learning fun” (43%)

. English teachers had the biggest impact on Australian students' lives (29%) and maths coming second (24%)

OfficeMax spokesman Paul Munkley said the firm is delighted to once again lead the search for outstanding teachers.

"We are extremely proud to be launching our seventh annual programme and that our awards has become a mouth piece for the community to reward teachers for the huge part they play in shaping future Australians,” Mr Munkley said.

"OfficeMax will provide the 10 winners of the A Day Made Better programme with a host of prizes for their school worth $6000 including office products provided by OfficeMax's generous partners and an Apple iPad.”

Nominations open via www.adaymadebetter.com.au on May 15 for six weeks.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers education teacher award teachers

