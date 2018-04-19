Menu
Cow causes slow-mooving Bruxner Hwy traffic

Liana Turner
by
19th Apr 2018 5:00 PM

Update, 5.15pm: THE rogue cow that had been causing traffic problems along the Bruxner Highway appears to have moved on to greener pastures.

Traffic flow is now back to normal for those heading home at the end of the working day.

If you see a cow or other livestock on the road, call your local council.

 

Original story, 5pm: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway is being impacted by an unruly cow.

According to Live Traffic NSW, a cow on the road has been affecting eastbound traffic since about 4.40pm.

Emergency services have been called to the scene, near Alphadale Rd at Lindendale.

Motorists should exercise caution.

