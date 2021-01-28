Rogue chimp’s cheeky zoo escape

Taronga Zoo was forced to activate its emergency response unit after a rogue chimpanzee broke out of its enclosure early this morning.

The great ape was spotted sitting beyond the perimeter of the chimpanzee compound at 5.45am on Thursday.

A Taronga Zoo spokesman said the animal "calmly returned itself" to the enclosure shortly after but an investigation into the escape has been launched.

A Taronga contractor observed a Chimpanzee calmly sitting just beyond the perimeter this morning. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Taronga Zoo Sydney can confirm this morning at 5.47am a Taronga contractor observed a chimpanzee calmly sitting just beyond the perimeter of the chimpanzee exhibit," she said.

Chimps inside their enclosure at the zoo. Picture: Toby Zerna

"The chimpanzee then calmly made its way back into the exhibit. The Taronga Zoo emergency response unit was activated immediately.

"A full review is currently in process and we can confirm that all people and animals in our care are safe."

The animals are one of the four great apes and can live up to 60 years of age.

They share 95-98 per cent of the same DNA as humans can laugh and learn sign language.

However they are extremely strong and dangerous.

The chimpanzee's escape comes almost a year after three baboons were spotted on Sydney's streets.

Originally published as Rogue chimp's Taronga Zoo escape