Rogic goal helps Celtic to seventh straight Scottish crown

TOM Rogic was one of four Celtic goalscorers in the 5-0 thrashing of local rivals Rangers which sealed a seventh successive Scottish Premiership title.

The Socceroos ace scored his fifth goal of the campaign when he fired home from the edge of the box just two minutes into the second half.

Rogic was substituted on 67 minutes, at which point the Hoops had already rounded off their rout.

Uncertainty remains over the long-term future of the 25-year-old, who has previously rejected a contract extension as he enters into the final year of his current deal.

Rangers came into Sunday's encounter having not tasted victory in an Old Firm derby in eight matches, and were soon on the back foot when Odsonne Edouard put the hosts in front with just 14 minutes on the clock.

Edouard made it two with a fine finish in the 42nd minute, before James Forrest drilled home a third on the stroke of half-time.

Further goals from Rogic on 47 minutes and Callum McGregor in the 53rd minute added to Rangers' humiliation, as Celtic Park went into party mode.

Celtic should have won by a greater margin having missed a host of chances but manager Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to have sealed a seventh crown in succession in such an emphatic manner.

The Bhoys' season is not over yet, they still have the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell to come, as they chase an unprecedented second Scottish treble in a row.

Rangers sit third, three points behind Aberdeen in second, with their managerial situation still shrouded in doubt, with former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard linked with the job.

The 37-year-old Gerrard has been coaching Liverpool's development squad since retiring in 2016.

Gerrard and Rangers chairman Dave King attended Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg with AS Roma on Tuesday and the BBC has reported that Rangers are prepared to offer him the job, even though he has no direct experience of Scottish football.

-Reuters