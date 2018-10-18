Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roger David has gone into administration.
Roger David has gone into administration.
Fashion & Beauty

Roger David goes into administration

18th Oct 2018 11:46 AM

ROGER David is in the hands of administrators after the menswear retailer collapsed in the face of competition from international and online rivals.

The 76-year-old chain, which employs more than 300 staff nationwide across 57 stores, will operate through the Christmas retail period but is now under administrators KordaMentha.

"Despite the directors' best efforts with the business, it simply could not compete with the influx of multinational retailers and the rapid, global evolution of online shopping," Roger David directors said in a statement on Thursday.

The directors thanked current and past staff for their service with the third- largest specialty menswear chain in Australia.

"Thank you also to Roger David's loyal customers who have been on a journey with Roger David since we opened our doors," the directors said.

"Like you, we are heartbroken but forever grateful to have served generations of your family since 1942." Roger David follows retailers including Marcs, Pumpkin Patch, Payless Shoes and Rhodes & Beckett in entering administration, although some brands have survived under new owners.

administration clothes editors picks roger david shopping

Top Stories

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    News A PROTEST is being planned after a chaotic police arrest of Aboriginal juveniles in Lismore, which has been labelled "excessive".

    • 18th Oct 2018 11:20 AM
    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Burning sugar cane to power NSW

    premium_icon Burning sugar cane to power NSW

    Business Byron power company will provide green energy for state in $2m deal

    • 18th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners