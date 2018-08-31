Rodeo committee stomps out 'bullsh**t' rumours on big event

Not every bull ride ends a good way. Mike Kenyon captured the bullfighter/protection clowns taking a bull away from a fallen ride at Warwick Rodeo 2016.

RUMOURS the Warwick Rodeo might bite the dust in 2018 have been labelled "bullsh**t" by organisers, who say drought will not stop the famous event in its tracks.

Rodeo chairman Peel Tribe said there was no question the event would go ahead, with more than 4000 head of cattle secured for the the rodeo and campdraft in October.

Mr Tribe said drought was not a threat because contracted rodeo bulls were already on feed.

Gill Bros Rodeo and McPhee Rodeo Company are the major suppliers for the rodeo.

Kobe and Jeff Miller will competed in the first round of the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals. Stephen Mowbray

Campdraft chairman Geoff Grant was also keen to put rumours to rest.

"The drought is a terrible things but it certainly won't affect the campdraft," Mr Grant said.

Less than eight weeks out from the rodeo weekend, Mr Grant said things were looking positive with some new big-time cattle suppliers coming on board.

"We haven't even looked at a contingency plan because we don't need one, we don't sort of see any reason for a contingency plan," Mr Grant said.

Most of the campdraft cattle will be coming off the paddock, but Mr Grant said the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society would be able to source cattle from feedlots if the situation required.

He said the fact that new suppliers were getting involved was a sign of the rodeo's growing prestige.

"The committee has gone to a big effort to improve the animal welfare, (the animals) are fed up to the eyeballs," he said.

Warwick's Michael Maher in action at the Millmerran Show Rodeo. Dave Ethell / www.dephotos.com.a

"(Producers) know we are serious about taking cattle in our care, we like to look after them and return in as good as condition as they came."

Mr Grant said animals would have good feed and water along with some new shaded areas.

"All those little things help the producers realise we are serious about looking after their animals."

While the rising cost of stock feed may put financial pressure on the society, Mr Tribe said it was up to the organisers to absorb that cost.

"It puts pressure on everyone but if we got worried about all that stuff then I think we're in the wrong job," he said.

"We're there to run an event and some years costs are up and some years costs are down."

Both organisers said the renowned event would go ahead as normal, expecting to attract huge spectator and competitor numbers.