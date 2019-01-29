Rodda overlooked for captain at the Reds

FUTURE CAPTAIN: Izack Rodda will play his third Super Rugby season at the Reds this year.Wallabies teammate Samu Kerevi is the new captain.

FUTURE CAPTAIN: Izack Rodda will play his third Super Rugby season at the Reds this year.Wallabies teammate Samu Kerevi is the new captain. DAN PELED

WALLABIES centre Samu Kerevi has beaten Far North Coast product Izack Rodda to the Queensland Reds captaincy in Super Rugby this season.

Rodda, 22, is already turning out for his third season at the club having locked down a starting position in the second row with the Wallabies playing 15 Tests for Australia.

He signed a contract extension with the Reds last year and it is likely he will be a future captain if he signs beyond his current deal.

Rodda will have plenty on his plate this year already with the Wallabies desperate to improve before the World Cup at Japan in September.

Former Wallabies No 8 and 2018 Reds captain Scott Higginbotham is still in the Queensland side this season and will lead the forward pack along with Rodda.

Kerevi, 25, has already captained Queensland on seven occasions between 2017-2018 before officially being handed the role.

In his sixth season at Ballymore, Kerevi is one the most experienced members of the current Reds squad, having played 58 Super Rugby games for Queensland and 25 Tests for Australia.

"I'm massively honoured. Queensland has a rich history of past captains and hopefully I do the players, the club, the state and my family proud,” Kerevi told Reds media.

"I've spoken to Higgers (Higginbotham) and I still want him to lead and drive the team and the standards. He'll be helping me in this role as he has captained both the Reds and Rebels for many seasons, so his experience is invaluable.”

Reds coach Brad Thorn said: "It's Samu's time to step up. He is a man who leads by example and has the respect of both his team-mates and coaches.

"He's a humble and hard-working guy. He has experience at the highest level and inspires those around him through his actions both on and off the field.”

The Reds will play the first of their two pre-season matches on Friday night against the Melbourne Rebels in Ballarat.

Wollongbar-Alstonville junior Matt Gibbon played in a trial game for the Rebels against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra last weekend.

Yamba products Cody Walker and Jed Holloway have been named in the NSW Waratahs squad for this season.