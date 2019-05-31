Rod and Mel's talent featured in musical

STARS: The Police Sergeant (Rod Ramsay) and Mabel (Mel Strawbridge) in the upcoming Ballina Players' production of The Pirates of Penzance.

BALLINA Players' production of The Pirates of Penzance will be directed and choreographed by Jaime Sheehan, who last year also directed HMS Pinafore.

Sheehan has had a love for Gilbert & Sullivan, and particularly the Essgee versions of their work, since she was younger.

Shehan has assembled a strong young cast and an experienced production team in Warwick Binney and Karen Goodsell as musical directors, and Bev Peart-Kuter as vocal coach.

The musical will be played live by a four-piece band of two keyboards, bass and drums.

Mabel (played by Mel Strawbridge) is the heroine of the story and is the object of Frederic's (played by Mick Webb) attention.

Mabel, after falling for one of the Pirates Of Penzance, has to send the police sergeant (played by Rod Ramsay) and his men to their death against the pirates.

The police sergeant and his inept policemen, are terrified of the task given to them and spend most of their time trying to run away.

Strawbridge joined Ballina Players for their 2017 production of Mary Poppins.

Last year, she played the lead female role of Joanne Galloway in A Few Good Men, for which she was nominated as Best Actress in a Community Theatre play at the 2018 Golden Palm awards.

She has since appeared in Wonderettes: Dream On and in Beauty & The Beast. She is an English teacher at Alstonville High School.

Ramsay joined in 2002 for the musical Me & My Girl and has played many lead roles and character parts over the years. He is a cattle farmer from Drake and travels two hours to Ballina for rehearsals.

Tickets are available at Just Funkin Music shop at 124 River St Ballina, 6686 2440 (a $2 booking fee applies) or online at ballinaplayers.com.au (no booking fee).