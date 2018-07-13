Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STOLEN PLATES: A Rockhampton woman pleaded guilty to stealing number plates so that she could drive her kids to school.
STOLEN PLATES: A Rockhampton woman pleaded guilty to stealing number plates so that she could drive her kids to school. Contributed
Crime

Rocky mother's law breaking desperation to drive

Leighton Smith
by
12th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON mother was so desperate to drive her kids to school that she stole the number plates off another vehicle.

Mother-of-four and carer to her epileptic brother, Rachel Gloria Alexis Landers, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft when she fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard on June 10 at 11.10pm near Rockhampton Airport, Landers made the wrong decision to steal the number plates following another incorrect decision to lend her car to her friend who drove without a licence, with the police subsequently confiscating her vehicle's registration for a week.

Police detected Landers' red Mazda with the stolen plates on June 17 at Pink Lily.

A downcast Landers accepted what she did was dishonest.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted Landers' lack of criminal history, fining her $50 with no conviction recorded.

Related Items

rockhampton magistrates court stolen number plates theft tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'This plant changed my life'

    premium_icon 'This plant changed my life'

    Health A BALLINA man is calling on the medical and scientific communities to research a herb he says cured his diabetes

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

    Help young Shari battle a rare cancer

    Health Support 16-year-old Shari Rose's rare cancer battle

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    premium_icon Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    Business Bringing authentic Italian food onto Australian dinner tables

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    premium_icon 'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    Offbeat It wasn't her usual find on her morning beach walk

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners