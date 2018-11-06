Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton courthouse.
Rockhampton courthouse. Chris Ison ROK221012ccourt3
Crime

Rocky man's tragic setbacks lead him to run afoul of the law

Leighton Smith
by
6th Nov 2018 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SERIES of bitter life setbacks were the driving force behind Lachlan Francis Adams landing on the wrong side of the law.

Suffering already from the closure of his business, it was the news that the father of two's daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer, sending Adams reeling.

The 41-year-old turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Because Adams suffers from type two diabetes and the medication he takes clashes with alcohol, it led to his legal predicament.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said during a drinking session at The Lionleigh pub on October 20, he became involved in a verbal altercation and attempted to punch the patron who left with Adam's following showering abuse.

He was arrested and became aggressive during a pat down, calling the police at the watch house "f--king c--ks--ckers".

Extremely embarrassed, he pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance in a licenced premises and one count of obstructing police in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Adams $750 and didn't record a conviction, hinting he wouldn't be as lenient next time.

cameron press helen lane rockhampton magistrates court tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival CHAMPION jockey Zac Purton has come a long way from his days as a child running along the fence posts on race days at Casino.

    Former SCU chancellor remembered as true pioneer

    premium_icon Former SCU chancellor remembered as true pioneer

    Education UNIVERSITY pays tribute to founding pioneer.

    YOUR SPORT: Crickets' future is in good hands

    premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Crickets' future is in good hands

    Sport Young players show the future of cricket is bright

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Business A popular supermarket will shut next week ... but not for long

    Local Partners