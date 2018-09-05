Menu
Crime

Young man busted with 27g meth, 270g of marijuana

Kerri-Anne Mesner
5th Sep 2018 6:00 AM
A YOUNG man busted with 27 grams of methamphetamine and 270g of marijuana claims his father and former girlfriend were bad influences and no longer around.

Jarrad James Peterson, 22, was granted bail on Friday after his lawyer Doug Winning presented the court with the change in his circumstances - including his father being in prison and his girlfriend having left the bail address weeks ago.

Peterson had spent two months in custody after being charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one weapons charge.

"At the time of his arrest, he was in a relationship with a woman who was well inducted into the drugs culture," Mr Winning told Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

He said that relationship was over and she hadn't been seen at the bail address house for weeks.

Mr Winning said Peterson's father, a drug user, was also no longer at the bail address and was in prison for drug offences.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Peterson had received a suspended sentence and probation order earlier this year.

She argued Peterson would likely receive a significant jail term with minimum actual time in custody of six months if he pleaded to the charges.

Ms King said the charges were laid after a search warrant executed at an address in The Caves where police found 27 grams of meth, 270 grams of marijuana, a flick knife and ammunition.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke granted Peterson's bail and ordered the drug analysis be completed by the next court mention of November 28.

