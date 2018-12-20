Menu
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Rocky man busted for drink driving in Proserpine

20th Dec 2018 7:45 PM

A MAN was caught driving at more than three times the legal limit while going to check his crab pots.

Robert Anthony Griffin, 27, of Berserker, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week (December 10) to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Griffin recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.166 when he was stopped for a random breath test on Shute Harbour Rd at Jubilee Pocket at 11.34pm on November 14.

Griffin told the court at the time he had been drinking and thought he would be over the legal limit, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard his reason for driving was that he was going to Funnel Bay to check his crab pots.

Griffin was fined $1000 and had his licence disqualified for nine months.

drink driving proserpine robert anthony griffin rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

