Rocky has some new millionaires after lotto win

A Rockhampton couple, who wish to remain unnamed, have pulled off a $1.6 million win in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

As to be expected, the couple said they were in "especially high spirits" last long weekend.

The Queensland players held one of the three division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4019.

Each division one winning entry took home a whopping $1,600,488

A Golden Casket official called the winning man this morning.

Not one to count his chickens before they hatch, he waited patiently for the win to be confirmed after realising he'd won on through a lotto phone app.

"I didn't want to get too excited until it was confirmed. But gosh it was certainly the best Chinese New Years ever," he said.

"I went out for a nice dinner with my wife on the weekend to celebrate."

When asked how the pair planned to enjoy their million-dollar prize, they said they planned to be sensible with it.

"We aren't too sure what we will do with it. We want to save most of it," he explained.

"We will help our family out, and we might consider going part-time or doing some renovations on the house.

"But that is something we really need to sit down and think about."

The winning entry was purchased at Card & Paper Shop, in the Stockland's Shopping Centre.

Card & Paper Shop owner Janet Dingley said the outlet was clad to make one of their customers a millionaire.

"We are very excited that it was sold from our business," she said.

"We've been decorating the store with plenty of signs and decorations and sharing the news with our customers.

She hoped last weekend was the beginning of a division one winning streak.

"We are very happy for our winners and we wish them all the best with their prize. Congratulations to them," Ms Dingley said.

Lotto wanted to thank customers the Saturday Lotto Bushfire Benefit Draw raised over $1.8 million towards bushfire relief and recovery efforts.

In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in last Saturday's Gold Lotto 24, 19, 17, 10, 36 and 38, while the supplementary numbers were 22 and 40.