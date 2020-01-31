Menu
Rocky Creek Dam in the Northern Rivers is an important source of water for the community. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg
Rocky Creek Dam tested for traces of toxic substance

Amber Gibson
31st Jan 2020 9:00 AM
ROUS County Council has confirmed there are no “detectable levels” of Chromium 6 in the Rocky Creek Dam, after testing was completed last week.

Last year scientists confirmed naturally occurring metal chromium 3 – found in soil – converted to toxic Chromium 6 if exposed to temperatures up to 1000 degrees, generally during bushfires.

A spokesperson from Rous said tests were done on the water supply to ensure there was no risk.

“This included samples taken from Rocky Creek Dam before and after the significant rain event,” the spokesperson said.

The dam holds 14,000 megalitres of water and has a catchment area of 31km2.

Concerns were raised about the possibility of Chromium 6 being in the water supply.

Southern Cross University’s Professor Ed Burton is currently testing soils and landscapes across the Northern Rivers due to lethal threat of soils scorched by bushfires.

Chromium 6 is the substance spotlighted by renowned American environmentalist Erin Brockovich, who blew the whistle on high concentrations in the water supply of her home town in southern California.

“We’ve seen bushfires create conditions in the surface soil that transform the safe, naturally occurring chromium-3 into the toxic, cancer-causing chromium 6,” Prof Burton said.

A spokesperson from NSW Health said local councils were responsible for ensuring safe drinking water supply.

“NSW Health supports local government water utilities with free testing of drinking

water for a range of chemicals, including total chromium, whether as chromium 3 or

chromium 6,” a spokesperson said.

The Australian Drinking Water Guidelines set a guideline value for chromium 6 in drinking water.

The guidelines state general chromium levels should not exceed 0.05mg/L.

“Chromium can also be removed from water with appropriate water treatment protocols,” the guidelines state.

Water utilities with catchments affected by bushfires are eligible for additional

comprehensive chemical testing funded by NSW Health.

