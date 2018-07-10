Biker reveals why he will return after serious crash

Don Smith has survived a motorbike accident with a number of broken bones and injuries but is not letting that stop him from getting back on the road.

Don Smith has survived a motorbike accident with a number of broken bones and injuries but is not letting that stop him from getting back on the road. Facebook

A MOTORBIKE crash at 70km/h has not deterred Don Smith from getting back on his bike.

Mr Smith, 53, was riding with his mates on the Glenroy Marlborough Rd, around 30kms south of Marlborough, on Sunday morning when something caused him to lean too far around a corner and veer off the road.

Mr Smith was thrown over the handlebars and sustained a number of fractures.

However, it will not keep him from returning to the road.

Fellow biking enthusiast and friend, Colin Baulch, said Mr Smith was awake and talking at Rockhampton Hospital yesterday afternoon and was already talking about hopping back on the bike.

"I don't think it's deterred him," Mr Baulch said.

"I've had plenty of stacks myself and when it's in your blood, you never stop.

"It's like surfers who have shark attacks and then get back in the ocean.

"It's the love of it... it doesn't deter them and it's like that for us too."

Paramedics treat a seriously injured rider after a motorbike accident on the Glenroy Marlborough road approximately 30kms south of Marlborough. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Mr Baulch said his friend was leaning into a corner on the road when he went off the road and into a ditch onto his right-hand side.

"That's the side that's sustained all the damage," he said.

"He wasn't going fast at all. He seems to think he saw something and took evasive action, but he's still fuzzy on what it was.

"He had a Go-Pro on his helmet but it came off and everyone has been trying to look for it around the crash site.

"It would further help what happened and why he veered off."

The Man's Toy Shop employee sustained seven broken ribs, a broken collar bone, an injured ankle and a punctured lung after the crash but is reportedly in "good spirits".

Luckily enough, his experience on the bike and proper safety gear prevented what could've been a far more serious outcome.

"Being an experienced rider, you've got to expect the unexpected and be prepared at all times," Mr Baulch said.

"It doesn't matter whether you're in the bush or on the road.

"There's other drivers and other people on the road so you've got to expect the unexpected, especially wildlife and cattle.

"There are things you've got to keep your eyes peeled for and you've got to adjust your speed accordingly."

Medical staff are currently assessing Mr Smith and will conduct further tests to determine the next plan of action.