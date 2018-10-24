Post Malone books Australian tour

HE'S broken streaming records and now chart-topping American rapper Post Malone has his sights on the Australian box-office with his arena tour here next April.

Posty, who was the major drawcard at the FOMO festival here earlier this year, will kick off his national tour at the RAC Arena in Perth on April 26.

From there he heads to AEC Arena in Adelaide on April 28, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on April 30, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on May 4 and Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on May 7.

Post Malone was a big winner at the recent American Music Awards. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

The 23-year-old rapper broke streaming records with his second studio album beerbongs and bentleys when it was released in April with 411 million hits on its first week on Spotify, rivalling Drake's previous success with Scorpion.

The single Rockstar stayed at No. 1 on the Australian charts for seven weeks, holding off challenges from Taylor Swift and Maroon 5.

He has become a pop culture phenomenon in the past year, with his polarising face tattoos and recent removal of his dreads generating as much social media attention as his music.

The rapper also found himself in the transport wars a couple of months, surviving two life-threatening incidents.

Posty drew one of the biggest crowds of the weekend at this year’s Coachella festival. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A private plane ferrying the rapper to London was forced to make an emergency landing after it blew two tyres while taking off in New Jersey.

Less than three weeks later, he was involved in a car accident when his white Rolls-Royce was hit by another car and spun out of control.

"God must hate me lol," he tweeted after the accident.

A few days later, three men broke into a house they believed he owned - he had sold out a few months prior - and stole $10,000 worth of cash and property.

There will be huge demand for tickets when the tour goes on sale on October 30 from 2pm. An Optus Perks pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on October 29.