Rockhampton drug peddler hid 40.5g meth in boxing bag

A DRUG peddler stashed his haul of 40.5g of methamphetamines in a boxing bag in his shed, a court was told.

Matthew Scott McKean, 26, was on parole when police raided his Frenchville home which he shared with his partner and one-year-old child on December 18.

Police, using drug detection dogs, found $2,050 in cash, a tick sheet showing $34,350 in drug transactions with seven names, three glass pipes, a cryovac machine, a Samsung mobile phone, a bong, fireworks, digital scales and the methamphetamines.

McKean had also hidden $1,250 in a tackle box and $800 in a tool chest.

He pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on July 30 to six charges including possessing the meth, possessing marijuana, possessing money suspected to be the proceeds of a crime, possess utensils, fireworks and a tick sheet.

The court heard McKean's mother and stepfather were alcoholics and used marijuana regularly.

Justice Graeme Crow said McKean had been in court for drug offences every two or three years since he was 19, with sentences getting longer.

"The concern for this court is you peddled these drugs," he said.

"I can't stop you from ruining your own life, but I can send you to prison for peddling these drugs to other people."

Justice Crow added that McKean had a "very good work history for a young man".

The court heard McKean has two other children aged eight along with the one-year-old.

"Essentially you can choose the children and a proper life, or you can choose the drugs," Justice Crow said.

"You can't have both."

Justice Crow ordered McKean to a three-year head sentence with parole eligibility on December 18, declaring the 224 days in presentence custody.