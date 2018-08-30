Rocket pockets yet more gold at Golden Gloves

GOLDEN BOYS: Glove Club coaches Dylan Montgomery (left) and Arthur Maloney (right) with their young boxers Daniel Natale and Rocket Wilson after the Australian Golden Gloves.

GOLDEN BOYS: Glove Club coaches Dylan Montgomery (left) and Arthur Maloney (right) with their young boxers Daniel Natale and Rocket Wilson after the Australian Golden Gloves. Contributed

LISMORE boxer Rocket Wilson won his division for a third time in the Australian Golden Gloves titles at Acacia Ridge, Brisbane.

The Rivers Secondary College (Lismore High) student started boxing at Maloney's Glove Club, now called the Glove Club, and was coached by Arthur Maloney and Dylan Montgomery.

This is the third time Rocket has won the Golden Gloves in different weight and age divisions.

In the semi-finals Rocket won clearly on points against Connor Moran from Beenleigh and in the final he took it up against Kane Masters from the Albert Shire Club and showed good boxing skills and won every round.

In between the Golden Gloves Rocket has also won a Queensland Novice title and a South East Queensland title.

His coaches will work on getting him towards the NSW titles next year.

Rocket is now 14 years old and boxes in the under 40kg division.

Meanwhile, Daniel Natale had to settle for a silver medal against Queensland boxer Joel Pavlides in a hard-fought match.

Daniel is a St John's College Woodlawn student and gained some good experience at this level and will do better in the future.

The Glove Club would like to thank the Lismore Workers Club for its support of funding that helps boxers take part in tournaments.