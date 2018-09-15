Rockabilly band The Linelockers gets everyone dancing

TOE-TAPPING: Northern Rivers band The Linelockers play Johnny Cash covers and original songs and will headline at Windara's Rock 'n' Roll Arvo.

Denise Allison

ONLY two years ago, the Linelockers got together and started jamming their 1950s rockabilly music. These days the trio seems to be everywhere.

The band's popularity now means they have a number of gigs across the region in coming weeks. We spoke to band member Jimmy Mac about their success.

Why is the band called Linelockers?

In the first couple of weeks we were jamming together we were throwing a lot of names for the band around.

(They were) Mostly tongue-in-cheek joke names as we weren't even sure we were going to be a band. Then we were offered a gig and needed a name.

We're old car guys and a large part of our audience are car people so we wanted a name that was short, appealed to us and our audience and of course not taken already.

The Linelockers got an immediate thumbs up.

When was the band formed and why?

We started jamming at the end of October 2016. (Drummer) Adam Button and I were living together and had been playing rockabilly in another band for a some time, and hadn't played for a while so we invited double bass player Tom Veness to come over for a casual jam.

Tom lives and breathes rockabilly much like myself, so we hit it off immediately.

We all came together as a unit very easily. And that's why we work. We love it.

Any specific artists you guys love and cover?

We're a rockabilly and honky tonk band so the covers we select have to fit that genre.

We're not an anything goes band. Our aim is to recreate the energy of 1950s rockabilly music when it was new.

We try to achieve that by playing obscure covers people may not have heard as well as rockabilly and honky tonk classics from the likes of Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochrane, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.

The Johnny Cash numbers are a hit. He draws all sorts in.

How do your original songs get written and arranged?

I write the songs and arrange them to a point, then we jam on them until they're moulded right.

Our original songs are authentic rockabilly songs (with) timeless lyrics and classic themes of cars, dances, love, broken hearts, honky tonkin and trains of course.

We don't have music available for sale yet. We are planning on recording early next year and are currently in the process of organising that.

There are live recordings available to stream on our reverbnation page.

What feedback you get after your shows?

The feedback from the shows has been unreal.

We regularly have rockabilly enthusiasts and dancers travel to Lismore to see our shows.

At a show in Lismore, earlier this year, we had people from Brisbane , Newcastle, Sydney and Katoomba come to see us.

We've had overwhelming support from local music and car lovers, particularly The Trojans Rod and Custom Club who have been there from the start and have lined the streets of Lismore with their amazing cars to add to the atmosphere of our our shows.

People have said they find it hard to sit still and love to dance to our music.

We've also had a lot of people tell us they've bought outfits especially for Linelockers gigs.

It really adds to the atmosphere.