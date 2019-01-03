Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocks were thrown at cars travelling south on the highway at Toormina with two vehicles towed away.
Rocks were thrown at cars travelling south on the highway at Toormina with two vehicles towed away. imagedepotpro
News

Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

Janine Watson
by
3rd Jan 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRIENDLY tow truck driver offered a bed for the night to a couple who had their car trashed by rocks thrown from highway barriers at Boambee earlier this week.

A total of six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene in the early hours of Monday morning on the Pacific Highway near the local service station.

Large rocks were thrown from the high barrier walls onto cars between 2am and 3am heading south on the highway and Peter Sexton was one of two tow truck operators in attendance.

He was horrified by what he saw and it brought back tragic memories of a fellow truck driver who was killed when a rock was thrown from an overpass in Campbelltown.

"He was coming back from Canberra. We had lunch together and then he took off and it happened when he got to Sydney. It was actually his last shift," explained Peter who was driving trucks transporting groceries for Woolworths at the time.

 

FRIENDLY SOUL: Peter Sexton, pictured here with his niece Charmaine Davies, has warned rock throwers their actions can kill.
FRIENDLY SOUL: Peter Sexton, pictured here with his niece Charmaine Davies, has warned rock throwers their actions can kill.

When Peter attended the incident at around 3am on Monday morning he could see a number of vehicles needing assistance and says they were all travellers heading home.

"We managed to fix one car up enough so they could drive it home to Dural and another tow truck helped a couple and their two kids."

The young couple in the car Peter towed were so distraught he offered them a bed for the night. They were returning to Sydney after holidaying in the area and managed to get a flight home the next day. Their car is still at a local smash repairs.

From broken windows and flat tyres, and one car with a punctured radiator, the occupants were lucky not to have been seriously injured or even killed.

Coffs Harbour duty officer Peter Hayes is appealing for the public to come forward with any information that may help them locate the offenders.

"It was a very dangerous situation. The fact that windscreens were broken causing vehicles to veer off the road it could very easily have ended in tragedy."

More Stories

coffs harbour crime police news rock throwing at cars toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    premium_icon This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    Environment THEY could be straight out of a fantasy tale, but they'll be commonly spotted along the coast.

    Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    premium_icon Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    Environment There may be no other option but to close down this facility

    Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    premium_icon Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    Music Exclusive interview: "We never expected it to be this great"

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Local Partners