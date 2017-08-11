Rock star physicist with guitar at science gig

ROCK STAR PHYSICS: Professor of Quantum Physics at the University of Sydney, David Reilly, will show connections between musical concepts and quantum physics with an electric guitar.

ANYONE who loved watching Dr Who play an electric guitar, understands the links between music and science are closer than most of us realise.

Now Professor of Quantum Physics at the University of Sydney, David Reilly, will help celebrate National Science Week by demonstrating some of the connections between musical concepts and theory of reality, including the processing of quantum information that may form the basis of powerful future computers.

All with the help of an axe. Well, a Fender Telecaster to be exact.

So it's no surprise his talk, This Sounds Like Science: Quantum Science Explained Through The Electric Guitar, will be held on Monday August 14 in Sydney.

Prof Reilly laughs when asked if he is thinking of taking his demonstration which looks at demystifying the bizarre aspects of quantum mechanics and nanoscience in an effort to harness them for the construction of new technologies.

Speaking from his home in Sydney while cradling his newborn child, Prof Reilly said the talk will be a one-off event.

"I'm not thinking of going on tour, this is one night only, ” he said.

"Music and quantum physics are really mathematically very similar.”

As an experimental physicist, Prof Reilly directs the quantum nano-science laboratory whose mission is to scale up quantum devices to construct powerful, multicomponent quantum machines.

Not the kind of job description you'd think would attract readers of Rolling Stone.

But what he is aiming to do with his guitars is show the close connection between physics and music, because as he said, it's all about sand waves.

"I've been playing guitar since I was nine but I don't think I had understood enough physics to make the connection to music until I was well up on the technical details,” he said.

"Science is often portrayed as dry but it is much closer to art and music and there are similarities to way musicians live and work.”

Prof Reilly said he will take the audience through the music of a number of different artists, styles and eras in an effort to share the physics of a guitar.

"The one thing I hope people take away is to realise the things they enjoy in the world of music, that science and creative ideas are not really different,” he said.

"I hope people won't go around saying 'I'm not a science person', because the same concepts power so many different types of knowledge.”

While at this stage Prof Reilly said he has no plans to film the lecture, he reckons there's every chance it could end up on social media.

Not a bad gig for a boffin.