Rock star brings new aviation business to town

Former Divinyls drummer JJ Harris is one of the directors of White Star Aviation, a new business in Ballina.

A ROCK star is amongst the ranks of a new aviation business that's taking off on the North Coast.

White Star Aviation, which will officially launch next week, will bring a one-stop shop of fixed-wing flying to Ballina.

It's a flight school and a charter company, but they can also help aviation fanatics buy their own plane and lease our their hangar.

Former Divinyls drummer JJ Harris is one of White Star Aviation's three directors, alongside Nathan James and Mike Long.

Mr Harris, who has also performed in Bang the Drum, 1927 and Gangajang, said it was his involvement in the music industry that led him to a love of flying.

He's now a qualified flight instructor.

"I used to play in rock bands in Australia and I used to do a lot of touring overseas,” Mr Harris said.

"I befriended a couple of the Qantas captains.

"They wanted some drumming lessons and I wanted some flying lessons.”

While he still performs, Mr Harris said he had never anticipated his keenness to get in the cockpit would lead to a business venture.

"I just sort of basically kept on going,” he said.

"We're just taking a fresh approach, a new approach.

"It's a flying school atmosphere with academy-style training.”

Mr James said White Star Aviation would officially launch next weekend, at an event in which Gangajang's Robbie James would perform.

Mr James, also a flight instructor, said the combination of aviation services they would bring under one roof in Ballina is uncommon.

But he said it would also be a social hub where budding pilots and their loved ones could socialise, in a nod to the old-school aero club.

"We're seeking to attract people of all ages to come and enjoy aviation,” he said.

He said a High Flyers reward program for students would see White Star partner with local restaurants, bars and cafes.

"We want to bring sexy back to aviation and also make a location where people can get together,” he said.

For more info visit whitestaraviation.com.