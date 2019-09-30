Rock of ages for cricket team

EYES ON: Lennox Head opening batsman Angus Callan has been named in the Northern Rivers Rock cricket team.

EYES ON: Lennox Head opening batsman Angus Callan has been named in the Northern Rivers Rock cricket team. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

AN INJECTION of youth has been added to the Northern Rivers Rock cricket team ahead of the NSW Regional Bash Twenty20 competition.

Lennox Head opening bowlers Oliver Cronin and Caelan Maladay have been included for the two day-carnival at Armidale later this month.

The teenagers will be joined by Pirates teammate Angus Callan with new additions in Casino's Trent Bennett, Pottsville all-rounder Sabah Syed and Ballina wicket keeper Sam Burdock.

"This could be one of our better bowling attacks and it will be interesting to see how the young Lennox Head bowlers handle the T20 format,” Northern Rivers coach Phil Melville said.

"I think they'll go well and bowling will probably be the big difference in the team this year.

"James Julius is a big loss but the addition of Sabah Syed is ideal.

"He adds something a bit different with his slower deliveries and that's proved to work in T20 games.

"That specialist style is something we haven't had for the last year or two.”

The strength of the team will be the top order with NSW Country representative Caleb Ziebell opening the batting.

Ballina batsman Justin Moore has also made himself available while Pottsville all-rounder Jayden Hoare will captain the team.

They will need to get past the Coffs Coast Chargers, Macquarie Coast Stingers and Northern Inland Bolters to book a spot in the state finals at the SCG in January.

The Rock have performed well in the past, reaching the semi-finals two years ago and playing at the ground under lights in a final against Orana in 2016.

Coffs Coast won the state final last summer and is expected to be strong again.

"If we struggled anywhere last year it was probably scoring runs in the middle order,” Melville said. "We've tried to pick hard-hitting batsmen and a few guys like Trent Bennett who can also offer something with the ball.”

The competition will be played on October 26-27.

ROCK TEAM

Jayden Hoare

Caleb Ziebell

Justin Moore

Tait Burns

Alec Williams

Trent Bennett

Angus Callan

Sabah Syed

Oliver Cronin

Caelan Maladay

Connor Ziebell

Terry Murphy

Sam Burdock