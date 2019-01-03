Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
News

Rock 'explodes' truck windscreen

Kate Dodd
by
3rd Jan 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

SANDY Beach truck driver Andrew Kessells has told Prime 7 News North Coast about the "very scary moment" his window exploded when a rock was thrown at him from an overpass.

The report said Andrew's truck was one of six hit during 1am and 2am on New Year's Eve on the Pacific Motorway near Coffs Harbour.

The rock smashed through his windscreen, he said, spraying glass around the cabin.

"If I wasn't wearing glasses at the time, chances are I would have had shards of glass in my eyes," he said.

The b-doubles automatic braking system caused the brakes to lock up on impact.

"The truck swerved to the right and (I was) lucky there were no cars beside me otherwise they wouldn't have been here today," he told Prime 7.

Police said one of the six vehicles was so badly damaged it needed to be towed away and they were appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

More Stories

dangerous editors picks lucky escape nsw rock throwers truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    premium_icon This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    Environment THEY could be straight out of a fantasy tale, but they'll be commonly spotted along the coast.

    Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    premium_icon Used syringe dumped at reverse vending machine

    Environment There may be no other option but to close down this facility

    Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    premium_icon Toto was cool in the 80s, and they're still cool now

    Music Exclusive interview: "We never expected it to be this great"

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Local Partners