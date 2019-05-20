Robson's impressive comeback sees him claim Qld title

Evans Head surfer Callum Robson on his way to a win in the Queensland Championship Classic on the Gold Coast.

Evans Head surfer Callum Robson on his way to a win in the Queensland Championship Classic on the Gold Coast. Ben Stagg

EVANS Head surfer Callum Robson won the open men's division of the Queensland Championship Classic at Kirra Point on the Gold Coast.

The QCC is Surfing Queensland's premier event series and includes some of the best surfers from around Australia.

Robson had to overcome defending champion Lincoln Taylor, Thomas Woods and Sheldon Simkus in the four-man final.

In what was a solid comeback, Robson found himself in a combination situation for most of the heat, sitting in third position as Taylor and Simkus traded first and second position back-and-forth.

Robson scored a 5.17 (out of a possible 10), moving him into second position.

It seemed like no waves were rolling through as Simkus held the lead, but in the last 30 seconds of the heat Robson scored a huge 9.67 - bringing his heat total to 15.84 (out of a possible 20) to take the win.

"I'm stoked with the win,” Robson said.

"It was a great event. It's always fun when we get good waves, and to have it at Kirra made it all the better.”

Robson also came home with prizes from winning the Trade Tools Powerful Wave award.

He won it with an 8.67 in his second round heat on Saturday.

Japanese surfer Ren Hashimoto won the open women's division.

She scored one of the highest waves of the event with an 8.5, combined with a 6.17 for a total heat score of 14.67.

Hashimoto utilised her forehand attack on the peeling right-handers on offer, surfing some of the longest rides of the day.

"I'm super happy to get the win,” Hashimoto said.

"It was a little bit slow out there, but I managed to find the right waves.

"I like the QCC because it's a proving ground for any surfer - some of the best in the business surf in this series, so it's great for my surfing.”

The next event is the Sunshine Coast Pro in June.