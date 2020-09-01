Robots are coming to a front lawn near you

David Mills, GM of McGrath Ballina and Byron, with a model of the Landroid robot mower.

ROBOTS are coming to a front lawn, or backyard, near you with a new program trialling automated robot lawnmowers on the Northern Rivers.

The three-month trial will see Landroid Robot Mowers installed at 30 homes across Ballina, Lennox Head and Byron Bay.

David Mills, general manager of McGrath Ballina and Byron, said the environmentally friendly Landroid represented the next frontier of home technology.

"It's about taking the smart home concept into the backyard, it's pretty common if you have a pool to have a creepy crawly, some people use robot vacuum cleaners, this is the next step to giving you back your Sundays and enjoy it with your family."

"Getting on-board with Landroid to us was part of our brand's nature, we innovate by nature, we always want to be on the cutting edge of what's coming up next."

The Landroid cuts grass via use of sonar, GPS and weather information and is a popular choice for lawn cutting throughout Europe.

The Landroid charges at night and can be set to come on at any time and only requires the edging to be done afterwards.

Mr Mills said the program, which is a collaboration between WORX Australia and McGrath Ballina, could be a game changer for the local property scene as well.

"We saw it as an opportunity that some landlords and owners will be having this as part of their property, if they're offering it out to tenants … they'll say the pool and the gardens are done for you and the lawns are included," he said.

"It will cut it like it's been cut with a pair of scissors versus most lawn looks like it's been torn at the top, so a bit like a golf course or football stadium."

See more at www.worx-australia.com or visit Mitre 10 Byron Bay to see a unit in person.