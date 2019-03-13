Roberts makes a welcome return to Titans

BACK HOME: Tyrone Roberts will make his return to the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday after spending a year in England.

A RETURNING Tyrone Roberts has won the race to the Gold Coast five-eighth jersey, named in Sunday's season-opening NRL clash against Canberra at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina.

The Ballina junior departed the club at the end of season 2017, and after one year playing for the Warrington Wolves in the English Super League, he chose to return home, landing a deal to again pull on the Titans jersey.

With competition for positions at an all-time high, Roberts will line-up with close friend Ash Taylor in the halves and admits he is jumping out of his skin to play for the Titans again.

"I can't wait to play and partner up with Ash again, it'll be great,” Roberts told Titans media.

"Everything gets said and done in pre-season and now we need to put it into work.”

The 27-year-old has been the Titans' form player throughout the trial period, starting with a man-of-the-match performance in the All Stars match in mid-February.

"Yeah, it was a great welcome back in the Indigenous game, but my job is here and I can't wait to pull on that (Titans) jersey again,” he said.

"It's always good to have some preseason to make sure you're fit and ready to go in round 1.”

Roberts was only watching the Titans from afar in 2018, but he knows that the performances at Cbus Super Stadium need to improve this season - beginning with the Raiders on Sunday.

"For any team that comes to the Gold Coast, we want to make sure they don't roll over us. We need to make that stance on Sunday,” he said.

"We need to make sure we're finishing games and we want to known as a good defensive side.

"Enough said. We've got to get into the action now.”

Ballina junior Brian Kelly is also making his debut with the Titans after playing 47 NRL games at Manly.