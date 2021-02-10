Menu
Robert Irwin's cheeky comment about sister Bindi's pregnancy (Sunrise)
Celebrity

Robert Irwin’s cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

10th Feb 2021 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Terri Irwin has given her son Robert a playful punch on the arm after he made a cheeky comment about his pregnant sister on breakfast television.

Speaking to Channel 7's Sunrise program on Wednesday morning, the famous mother and son duo updated viewers on Bindi's pregnancy.

"She's due next month, so it's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes," Terri said.

Robert then added: "She's massive now!"

Terri and Robert Irwin on Channel 7's Sunrise.
Terri and Robert Irwin on Channel 7's Sunrise.

The comment caused Terri to give Robert a whack on the arm.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell have been regularly updating fans on the pregnancy and have confirmed their first child is a little girl.

Originally published as Robert Irwin's cheeky dig at pregnant Bindi

bindi irwin celebrity editors picks entertainment pregnancy robert irwin

