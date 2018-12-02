Menu
Robert Irwin celebrates his 15th birthday at Australia Zoo with a triceratops.
Celebrity

Robert Irwin thrilled with prehistoric present

Stuart Cumming
by
2nd Dec 2018 6:00 AM
ROBERT Irwin's 15th birthday present reflected his passion for reptiles and their evolution over millions of years.

He climbed aboard a life-sized triceratops statue at Australia Zoo on Saturday as his mum Terri and sister Bindi watched on.

"This triceratops statue is actually really quite relevant being in this area because (at) Australia Zoo we've got the Africa section which is one of my favourite parts," Robert said.

"It's a huge exhibit with some of the most iconic African animals.

"You kind of forget that really, where it all started was way back long ago, millions of years ago with dinosaurs.

Terri and Bindi Irwin with Robert Irwin celebrating his 15th birthday at Australia Zoo with a dinosaur.
He said he could see a correlation between the triceratops and African wildlife.

"You can see these massive big triceratops and then look at the rhinos with their big horns.

"We are really all about teaching people about how all of these animals came to be."

He also liked the statue because he could climb on it.

"You get to walk right out onto the horns.

Robert Irwin celebrates his 15th birthday at Australia Zoo with a triceratops.
"They have been weight tested so you can actually literally hang right off of the horns which is pretty cool.

"What a great birthday present."

Robert said dinosaurs and pre-history had always been a passion of his.

"I've always just found it so fascinating."

    Local Partners