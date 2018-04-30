Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PERIOD PAIN: The tax on tampons has been a controversial one.
PERIOD PAIN: The tax on tampons has been a controversial one. Contributed
Opinion

OPINION: Robbing Peter to pay Paul in plan to axe tampon tax

Crystal Jones
by
30th Apr 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Labor Party has announced plans to shelve the tampon tax should it come to power in the next federal election.

The fact that tampons and pads are taxed with a GST as "luxury items" is absurd, and I'd applaud any move to change this.

However, I raise an eyebrow at the devil in the detail.

Opposition spokesperson for health Catherine King said to make up for getting rid of one tax, a new one would be introduced.

In a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, 12 GST-free alternative medicines would pick up where the tampons leave off.

The benefits of herbalism and naturopathy may be questionable for some, but for others, these treatments complement their healthcare needs.

And in a free world we're all free to treat our ailments as we see fit.

Scrapping one tax only to replace it with another seems counter-productive.

Surely there's a better solution?

austrtalian politics labor opinion tampon tax taxation
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Veteran tells of being beaten, kicked on Anzac Day

    premium_icon Veteran tells of being beaten, kicked on Anzac Day

    News GETTING bashed in Nimbin was the last thing Afghanistan veteran Ty Rodda expected when he came to town for a holiday.

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    A'vanners in heaven in Casino

    A'vanners in heaven in Casino

    News A group of dedicated A'van owners has converged on the town

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Lifesavers 'rug up' on last patrol of the season

    Lifesavers 'rug up' on last patrol of the season

    News Our region's lifesavers turned out in force despite the poor weather

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Historic fig tree gets a lifeline

    Historic fig tree gets a lifeline

    News New information has come to light

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners