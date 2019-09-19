Robbie takes a liking to Lismore

TRIPLE TREAT: Jockey Robbie Fradd rode a winning treble on Lismore Cup day, taking the first two races and the Showcase Sprint.

TRIPLE TREAT: Jockey Robbie Fradd rode a winning treble on Lismore Cup day, taking the first two races and the Showcase Sprint. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

ROBBIE Fradd made it a treble on Lismore Cup day when he kicked the Kris Lees-trained Tawfiq Boy ($2.10 favourite) to an imposing victory in the Showcase Sprint (1200m).

Fradd had won the first two races, maiden handicaps, with Chase The Future and Buzzoni, and made it three when he won on Tawfiq Boy from the Steve Cumming-trained San Sierra with General Nelson third.

Tawfiq Boy had to carry 62kg but Fradd was at his best.

"He has quite a bit of class,” Fradd said. "He hit the front at the right time and to win with that big weight was extremely well done.”

Mal Eggleston, a stable representative for Lees, said it was another "gun ride” from Fradd.

"He's a big, solid horse, not massive, but will probably go back to town,” Eggleston said.

"Just had a race to suit him today.”

Fradd, a former South African jockey, had settled midfield in the first two races and powered home.

"He's still learning his craft,” he said of Buzzoni, which is also trained by Lees. "Still very green and he ran his race in snatches. He picked up every time I asked him.”

Buzzoni had debuted with a second at Kempsey in April and returned in flying fashion yesterday.

Eggleston believes the horse has a bright future.

"He still has a lot to learn,” he said.

"He only came up (to Lees' Brisbane stable) a couple of days ago but he's a lovely horse, nothing fazes him.

"He's going to be a better horse over a bit of a distance.”

Ballina gelding My Cousin Steve "ran them ragged” in the Class 1 Hcp (1200m).

The Steven Phelps-trained five-year-old, a son of Hidden Dragon, was well ridden by Tegan Harrison.

She had told connections before the race that the inside barrier and the way the track was racing with the running rail back to a true position after more than 12 months, being a couple of metres out from the 700m to the finishing post, suggested her leading.

Phelps agreed with the jockey and that set the scene for My Cousin Steve's big win. "Good we were on the same page,” Harrison said. "He ran well first-up (at Ballina) too.”