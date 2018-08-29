Man carjacked at knife point, robbed and bashed

ROBBERS SOUGHT: Police are asking the public for assistance as they seek two men over an alleged aggravated robbery.

POLICE investigating an aggravated armed robbery in the state's north are appealing for public assistance.

About 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 28 August 2018), a 46-year-old man pulled over on a road on East Coraki Road at Coraki, about 24km south of Lismore, when he was approached by two males.

One of the males produced a knife before forcing the man back into the vehicle and driving through Woodburn and south onto the M1.

The two males ordered him to pull into a rest area before repeatedly assaulting him and stealing his card.

The two males then fled the area on foot.

The 46-year-old man suffered facial and leg injuries and notified officers from Richmond Police District, who then commenced an investigation.

Investigators wish to speak with two men who may be able with their inquiries

One male has been described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged between 18-20, 180cm tall, of a solid build, with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a fake leather jacket, dark-coloured denim jeans, gloves and jogging shoes.

The second male has been described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged between 18-20, 175-180cm tall, of a solid build, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue denim jeans and boots.

Anyone who may have information or dash cam vision, specifically between 3.30pm and 5pm north and southbound on M1 at Woodburn or Wyrallah Road, is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.