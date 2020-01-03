Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged over an armed robbery at a service station, where police allege she patiently waited in line before pulling a weapon on staff.
A woman has been charged over an armed robbery at a service station, where police allege she patiently waited in line before pulling a weapon on staff.
Crime

Robber waits in line before holding up servo for smokes

by Danielle O’Neal
3rd Jan 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged following a bizarre armed hold up in Logan this morning.

Police allege the 45-year-old Brisbane woman entered a service station on Ewing Road in Logan Central and yelled threats to rob the store.

She then picked a drink and waited patiently in line behind several people to be served.

When she reached the front of the line she allegedly produced a knife from her shirt and made demands for two packets of cigarettes and a lighter.

The 19-year-old employee handed over the items and the woman walked out of the premises.

Police found a woman a short time later walking along Benz Street at Logan Central.

A 45-year-old woman from Brisbane has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

armed robbery crime hold-up theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Crime POLICE are on the hunt for a man in his 40s who asked a young girl to get into his vehicle.

        Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        premium_icon Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        Property ONE of the biggest names in the music industry has lodged a DA for his North Coast...

        The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        premium_icon The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        News When it comes to festival fashion, even footwear is important

        When are you too old to survive Falls Festival?

        premium_icon When are you too old to survive Falls Festival?

        News It takes a lot of effort to party all day and all night