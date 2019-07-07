Robbed and punched in mouth

Caught: A male has been arrested after aggravated assault

A man, 19, has been charged with assaulting and robbing another male in the early hours of Sunday morning in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said at 1.30am, a man was walking on Jonson St, Byron Bay, when he was approached by a male.

"The male demanded money and threatened to stab him,” Insp Arthurs said.

"The victim handed over a sum of cash and as he was doing this he was punched in the mouth by the male, causing his lip to bleed.”

The victim ran off and caught up with some mates who sighted local police patrolling the area.

"Police obtained a description of the alleged offender and they conducted patrols and located a male of that description on Jonson St.”

A Broadwater man was searched and police seized $25 which had allegedly been stolen.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay police station and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday to face charges of aggravated robbery and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail.