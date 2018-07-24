Roar takes notice of FNC juniors

SKILL SET: Harley Walters running with the ball in the quarter-final game against Rochdale.

SOUTHERN Cross University has been building the reputation of junior sportspeople from the region through the Liverpool Academy program and A-League clubs are taking notice with Brisbane Roar inviting players to a special tournament.

The newly-created Brisbane Roar Junior Academy is the only A-League academy not to charge for its elite program and last weekend held a tournament at the A-League club's new training base at Logan, south of Brisbane.

The invitation-only tournament saw some of the top 11s and 12s players from South East Queensland compete in front of Roar Academy coaches.

Southern Cross University's 12s team was invited to attend after impressing in matches on the Gold Coast over the past year and as recognition of the ground-breaking partnership program with Liverpool Football Club.

"We are really pleased to see our 12s get this chance and expect that this will be the first of many new opportunities for players in our region as our reputation grows,” academy general manager Scott Collis said.

SCU was knocked out in the quarter finals, losing 1-0 to Rochdale after conceding its only goal in the tournament.

Despite the loss, technical director James Gow was pleased with the side's performance.

"The tournament provided our boys with strong opposition and I was pleased with how competitive we were. The quality and tempo of our play was especially pleasing,” Gow said.

Earlier this year Liverpool Academy coaches visited the Roar academy to observe coaching sessions, and more interactions are expected between the two programs.