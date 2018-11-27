Roaming dogs are decimating native wildlife

BE ALERT: Wayne Duesbury has reported the rise of wild dogs in Boambee while out walking his dog Jack.

SITTING on his porch in Boambee overlooking bushland and an idyllic paddock, Wayne Duesbury use to enjoy seeing native wildlife on his property.

But after a number of wild dog sightings on his walks in the area, he's come to notice the link between the appearance of one species and the disappearance of another.

"I use to get two or three wallabies every other morning wandering around the backyard. Walking through the bush you'd see them on the trails or hear them bounding through the bush, but you don't hear that anymore," Mr Duesbury said.

Wayne said he first saw a dog down the back of his place, which backs onto bushland around five years ago.

With his property backing onto fire trails and bushland near the rear of the Coffs Coast Waste Services, he has since spotted a large number of different wild dogs including two dingos during his walks with his dog Jack.

"We were walking up the trail one time, Jack went ahead and when I came around the corner I saw this other dog preparing to attack him," he said.

"I came running up and this other dog was coming running down the hill towards him, but as soon as it saw me it kept going and the other dog backed off and headed into the bush.

The sightings have made Wayne cautious when walking Jack in the bush and frustrated by the impact they've had on native animals.

"When I first moved in there were koalas, you'd hear them at night and occasionally see them. Not anymore, they're all gone.

"Only a month ago there was another dog. My dog went racing up and it was in the bush barking and growling at him and then bolted."

With sightings of wild dogs popping up in residential and rural areas on the Coffs Coast, it's important to be aware of your safety and think about a wild dog action plan.

If you've seen wild dogs in your area, you can report it through Feral Scan, a free mapping service used to help with feral pest control in your local area.

For more information on how to create a wild dog management plan, contact North Coast Local Land Services.

To see if any feral dogs have been spotted in your area, visit feralscan.org.au