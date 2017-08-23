Roam if you want to but Facebook will hunt you down

Thanks to work between Crimestoppers and NSW police, people with warrants are being found.

OPERATION Roam 2017 is providing results with two NSW men arrested over separate incidents.

Operation Roam - a joint initiative of NSW Police Force and Crime Stoppers Australia - was launched yesterday on Monday to help track down wanted people via the exchange of information between policing jurisdictions across Australia.

Police have used social media - focusing on Facebook and Twitter - to seek information from the community about a number of alleged offenders who may have left their state or territory and are now residing interstate.

Results to date

As part of the operation, the details of two wanted men - aged 41 and 42 - were circulated by virtue of arrest warrants.

About 8am today (Tuesday 22 August 2017), a 41-year-old man attended Dareton Police Station where he was arrested.

He was charged with a warrant in relation to alleged aggravated indecent assault offences that occurred in Curlwaa in January 2017.

The man was refused bail to appear at Broken Hill Local Court Tuesday, August 22.

Just before 12pm Tuesday, August 22, a 42-year-old man attended Burwood Police Station and he was arrested.

He was charged with a warrant in relation to an alleged extortion at Coffs Harbour in July 2014.

The man was refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court.

So far eight people have been arrested as part of the national Operation Roam campaign.

Still on the run

Crime Stoppers compiled a list of wanted offenders - 10 of whom remain outstanding - and they continue to urge members of the public to come forward with information on their whereabouts.

Operational Communications & Information Commander, Assistant Commissioner Kyle Stewart, said the arrest represents the national joint effort between Crime Stoppers, police and the wider community.

"This arrest and the operation as a whole, demonstrates how we are all working together - with the support of the wider community - to achieve a common goal of capturing wanted people across the country," he said.

"Social media has shown to be a very powerful communication tool, allowing us to share pictures and information with hundreds of thousands of people in the community.

"If you know anything about the offenders nominated as part of Operation Roam, you should contact Crime Stoppers," Assistant Commissioner Stewart said.

Further information on wanted people involved in Operation Roam can be found via the Crime Stoppers NSW website: www.crimestoppers.com.au.

This includes interstate targets who may be residing, or have other known connections, to NSW.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of the wanted offenders promoted during Operation Roam 2017 to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.