The Coast Road, Lennox Head. Picture: Google Maps
Roadworks start soon between Lennox and Ballina

Rebecca Fist
9th Jun 2020 4:00 PM

BALLINA Shire Council will be reconstructing part of The Coast Road at Skennars Head, south of Pat Morton Lookout.

Roadworks will start on Wednesday, June 10 and are expected to be finished by the end of June (weather permitting).

To minimise the impact to motorists, council will have traffic control in place to direct traffic along The Coast Road.

There may be delays travelling along this route, motorists are advised to allow for extra travelling time.

For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au or phone council on

1300 864 444.

Council recently completed roadworks further north along The Coast Road, near the roundabout at the entrance to Lennox Head village.

Lismore Northern Star

