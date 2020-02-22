Roadworks for popular tourist and freight road to start

WORK to rebuild and widen a section of the Summerland Way at Burnetts Creek was set to start next week.

The project will start on Monday, February 24 at a 1.7km site about 50 kilometres north of Kyogle.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays and 8am and 1pm on Saturdays, if required, and was expected to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and road users, and delays of up to five minutes can be expected.

Motorists should plan their trip, allow extra travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW Director North, Anna Zycki, said the $2.5 million project was funded by the NSW Government through a range of programs, including the Safer Roads Program, and will be carried out by Kyogle Council.

"Summerland Way is a popular tourist and freight road, and an important link to regional NSW," Ms Zycki said.

"This work will improve the safety and performance of this stretch of road, ensuring better outcomes for travellers and businesses alike."

Transport for NSW thanked road users for their patience while these improvements are carried out.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.