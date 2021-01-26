Roadworks bring changed traffic conditions on highway

Changed traffic conditions will be recorded on the Pacific Highway from Wednesday to Sunday, January 25 to 31, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, Transport for NSW confirmed.

Emergency maintenance and safety repair work will be carried out as required.

From Thursday, there will be three days of work on the Pacific Highway between Broadwater and Mororo to carry out property access and finishing work as well as landscape and paving maintenance.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h at times between 6am and 6pm.

On Friday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway near Glencoe and Serendipity Roads, Tabbimoble to carry out maintenance.

Drivers can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h at times between 6am and 6pm.

Access to the U-turn bays will be maintained for residents during this time.

From Wednesday, there will be up to two days of work on Coolgardie and Kays roads, Pimlico and Wardell Road, Wardell, to carry out line marking and install guardrails.

Motorists can expect lane closures and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Wednesday, there will be up to four days of work on Broadwater-Evans Head Road at Broadwater to carry out maintenance on the koala grid.

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Wednesday, there will be one day of work on Wondawee Way at Woodburn and up to four days of work on Woodburn-Evans Head Road between Wagner Street and Golf Link Road at Woodburn to carry out fencing and private access work. Motorists can expect short stoppages, lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

Finishing work including fencing and guardrail installation will be carried out on Marozin Road and Nardi Road at New Italy, for up to four days from Wednesday. Lane closures and traffic control will be recorded at times between 6am and 6pm.

For up to four days from Wednesday, a koala grid will be replaced on Iluka Road at Mororo. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 7am and 6pm.

Vegetation maintenance will be carried out on the roundabouts at the Maclean interchange and on McIntyres Lane, Gulmarrad for three days from Wednesday. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control at times between 6am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.