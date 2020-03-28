ROADWORK UPDATE: temporary detour on Byron Bay Road

Motorists travelling on Byron Bay road will be detoured at the North Creek Road roundabout.

Motorists travelling on Byron Bay road will be detoured at the North Creek Road roundabout.

BALLINA Shire Council have advised motorists of changed traffic conditions this Sunday (March 29) on Byron Bay Road.

In November 2019, roadworks to extend Hutley Drive North to Byron Bay Road were commenced. To help complete the next stage of these works, the Council must trench across Byron Bay Road to install stormwater pipes, upgrade the electrical network and remove existing kerb and gutter.

A temporary detour of Byron Bay Road will be in place from 8am to 4pm. During this time motorists travelling in both directions will be detoured at the North Creek Road roundabout and at Byron Street.

In response to the level of growth in Lennox Head and the extra vehicular traffic in residential areas, the council identified that Hutley Drive should be extended in the north to The Coast Road and Byron Bay Road.

Once complete, the northern extension of Hutley Drive is expected to provide a safer connection to major roads, reduce vehicle traffic in residential areas and improve access to the shopping centre development and sports fields within the Epiq Estate at Lennox Head.

This project will include the extension of Hutley Drive, a new roundabout connecting Hutley Drive and Byron Bay Road, widening part of Byron Bay Road, a sound barrier wall to reduce impact to local properties, a footpath, signage, safety barriers, lighting, and the construction of stormwater management infrastructure within Ocean Breeze Reserve.

Ballina Shire Council has said that the Hutley Drive extension project is progressing well and is now at the stage of upgrading Byron Bay Road and starting to construct the new roundabout and associated infrastructure.