Road works along the Bruxner Highway betwen Wollongbar and Lismore, near Alphadale.
Roadwork to disrupt traffic for eight weeks

6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next Tuesday on the Bruxner Highway for maintenance work to be carried out at McKees Hill near Schneiders Lane, 15 kilometres east of Casino.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternate flow for the road rebuilding work which will provide a safer and longer lasting road.

Work will be carried out from June 12, between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 7am and 1pm on Saturdays. Work will take eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thank motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

bruxner highway mckees hill northern rivers roads road work
